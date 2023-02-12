Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Nationalist Congress Party corporator Hanumant Jagdale and several workers of the Sharad Pawar-led party joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in Thane in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Civic polls are due in Thane and several other cities in Maharashtra since early 2022.

Shinde said cluster development was about to take off in Thane under the local civic body and planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation and there was need for everyone to come forward for the betterment of the masses overcoming political differences.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jagdale had said he was joining the Shinde faction to work for cluster development and help those who live in old, dilapidated and unauthorised structures.

