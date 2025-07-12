New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi's wife and former election commissioner of Nepal Ila Sharma passed away in Kathmandu on Saturday at the age of 59.

She suddenly collapsed while having a conversation with a friend at her Kathmandu residence, Quraishi told PTI.

"I was in the next room. As was her only brother visiting from Varanasi," he said.

"She had no previous history of a heart disease but was diabetic and had an acute frozen shoulder," Quraishi said.

Sharma was the election commissioner of Nepal between 2013 and 2019.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

Sharma was a double LLM from the Hull University in the UK and the Kathmandu University.

Sharma and Quraishi were married for about 10 years.

