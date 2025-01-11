Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at a lecture on 'One Nation One Election - in the context of economic political reform and developed India' on January 18 at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Information and Public Relation Department, "The event is part of a series of seven talks on contemporary issues being conducted during the Maha Kumbh."

The lecture event, organized by Divya Prem Seva Mission, Haridwar will include topics on terrorism, women empowerment, social media, and India's cultural and political challenges.

The first lecture, held on 12 January, focused on 'Swami Vivekananda's global vision of Sanatan Dharma'.

Other lectures are scheduled for 17, 20, 25, 31 January, and 6 February. Experts will share insights on these pressing issues during the series.

Earlier last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had extended invitations for the Mahakumbh 2025 to Former President Ram Nath Kovind and newly appointed Governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh (retd).

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will commence from January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025.

According to a press release, the Tourism department is set to mesmerise the attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.

The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering.

District Tourism Officer, Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event."A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors.

Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of Prayagrai, (ANI)

