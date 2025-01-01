Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party's former Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party and assured him of AAP's dedication to social justice and inclusive governance, said an AAP statement here.

Along with Garhi, former general secretary of Punjab BSP Jaspreet Singh also joined the AAP, the statement said.

Welcoming Garhi into the party fold, Mann said, "The Aam Aadmi Party is dedicated to carrying forward the ideals of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar and (BSP founder) Kanshi Ram Ji. Together, we will ensure justice, equality and opportunities for every section of society."

The BSP had expelled Garhi in November on the charge of indiscipline, a party statement had then said.

Garhi reflected on his political journey and the circumstances leading to his decision to join AAP.

"For the past two months, I remained silent about the decision taken by my previous party. I hoped they would introspect and correct their mistakes.

"I felt betrayed and felt as if my political assassination had been carried out along with the sidelining of many leaders who stood with Kanshi Ram Ji," he said.

