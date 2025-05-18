Patna (Bihar) [India],May 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister RCP Singh on Sunday announced the merger of his 'Aap Sabki Awaz' party with Jan Suraaj and vowed to work for the state's development terming Bihar's history rich and inspiring.

Speaking to ANI, RCP Singh emphasised his commitment to Bihar's progress and said that people have high expectations from the Jan Suraaj platform.

Also Read | Ali Khan Mahmudabad Arested: Ashoka University Associate Professor Held for His Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor.

"...People of Bihar have a lot of hopes from Jan Suraaj... Our target is not small; we will work for the development of Bihar. Bihar has a very rich history,: he said.

Meanwhile, welcoming Singh into the party, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor described the former bureaucrat-turned-politician as "an elder brother" and a seasoned leader with deep understanding of Bihar's political and social fabric.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Releases Video Showing How Precision Strikes on Pakistan Were 'Planned, Trained & Executed'.

Speaking to ANI,"Jan Suraaj Party founder Kishor said."RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar..."

Kishor said RCP Singh as a seasoned leader with deep understanding of both political organisation and societal structures in Bihar. "Very few people have such extensive experience in both governance and grassroots politics,"he said.

Addressing the press conference Kishor said,"Bihar is at a crossroads and needs a new political force committed to the principles of clean governance and inclusive development. "Bihar deserves an alternative that talks about education, jobs, and long-term planning--not just caste and contracts."

On April 16 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) began preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents participating in a national-level training programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi.

The Bihar Assembly elections is set to be held in the month of October and November this year wherein the NDA which consists of BJP, JD(U) and LJP will be once again looking forward to return to power for the second consecutive time whereas on the other end, INDIA alliance will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)