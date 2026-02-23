Tel Aviv [Israel] February 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's State Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against a Hadera resident (18) for a series of serious racially motivated violent offenses committed as part of an organized riot in the Arab village of Jaba, after the evacuation of the outpost "Tzur Mashgabi" in Gush Etzion - located south of Jerusalem - last November.

According to the indictment, after the outpost was evacuated, the defendant participated in a planned activity of dozens of participants, which included an early briefing, division into groups, travelling in a convoy of vehicles, wearing veils, and operational instructions, all to carry out revenge operations in the village.

Also Read | El Mencho Killed: Violence Flare, Gas Station Set Ablaze; Know What's Happening in Mexico.

As part of the activity, the participants arrived in the village, where a violent riot began that included throwing stones at houses, setting vehicles on fire, setting houses on fire while people were inside, damaging property and bodies, throwing a Molotov cocktail at a residential building while family members were there, and spraying various graffiti, including racist graffiti. During the riot, stones were thrown at close range at a vehicle in which a family was travelling, and during the incident, a baby girl sitting in the vehicle was injured, as well as a person standing next to the vehicle.

The indictment indicates that the defendant took an active part in the riot, threw stones, and acted together with others during the riot, while being aware of the violent and dangerous nature of the acts and their racist motives.

Also Read | PM Modi Israel Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Acknowledges Benjamin Netanyahu's Warm Remarks, Expresses Gratitude.

It charges the defendant with committing the offences of rioting resulting in damage motivated by racism, malicious damage and attempted malicious damage motivated by racism, aggravated assault motivated by racism, as well as arson offences. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)