India News | Former UP DGP Prashant Kumar Offers Prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar attended Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday.

He said it was a divine experience and that he prayed to Lord Mahakaal for peace in the country and the world.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kumar said, "I prayed to Lord Mahakaal for peace in the country and the world. I was fortunate to be a part of Bhasma Aarti and Sandhya Aarti... It was a divine experience..."

Indian mountaineer and Everest climber Santosh Yadav was also present during the Bhasma Aarti.

Shri Mahakaleshwar of Ujjain is known among the twelve celebrated Jyotirlingas in India. The glory of the Mahakaleshwar temple has been vividly described in various Puranas.

Many Sanskrit poets have eulogised this temple emotively, starting with Kalidasa. Ujjain used to be the central point for the calculation of Indian time, and Mahakala was considered the distinctive presiding deity of Ujjain. In all his splendour, the presiding deity of time, Shiva, reigns eternal in Ujjain.

The temple of Mahakaleshwar, with its shikhara soaring into the skies and an imposing facade against the skyline, evokes primordial awe and reverence with its majesty.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

From across the country, visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes. (ANI)

