Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah, 26, was found dead on January 23 in her apartment in South Jakarta, prompting shock across social media and the entertainment industry. Her boyfriend, Reza Oktovian also known as Reza Arap, drew attention after canceling a scheduled performance on the same day, just hours before Lahfah’s death was confirmed. Reza is a prominent member of the electronic music group Weird Genius and a well-known digital creator in Indonesia. Indonesian Influencer Lula Lahfah Found Dead at 26, Father Reveals Cause of Death.

Who Is Reza Oktovian?

Reza Oktovian, 38, is an Indonesian YouTuber, DJ, musician and actor. He began his career as a gaming content creator on YouTube, gaining popularity for his videos across comedy, horror, and first-person shooter games. His channel quickly grew, making him one of the early pioneers of gaming content in Indonesia. Over time, Reza expanded into the music industry and co-founded Weird Genius, which gained international recognition with the viral EDM track “Lathi.” The group’s success led to multiple digital collaborations with global brands.

Show Cancelled Hours Before News Broke

Weird Genius announced the cancellation of its January 23 performance through an Instagram post. The group cited the “unfortunate news of one of our members,” adding that the member was “not currently in a prime condition and shape to be on the stage.” The statement was shared only hours before Lahfah’s death became public, leading to widespread speculation online. The band has not released further details.

Watch Lula Lahfah’s Last Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lula lahfah ♡ (@lulalahfah)

Reza Oktovian’s Career and Achievements

Beyond entertainment, Reza received recognition for auctioning his YouTube channel in support of the Anyo Indonesia Foundation, which helps children battling cancer. He has also spoken openly about mental health and the importance of supporting underrepresented communities. In 2016, Reza was featured in the Forbes Indonesia 30 Under 30 list. He also made his feature film debut the same year, playing the lead role in Modus, directed by Adhe Dharmastriya and Fajar Bustomi.

Relationship With Lula Lahfah

Reza and Lula Lahfah’s relationship became public around July 20, 2025, according to multiple Indonesian media reports. In late 2025, social media posts showed the couple sharing a romantic moment in which Reza appeared to present Lula with a ring, sparking engagement speculation among fans. The couple occasionally shared moments from their personal lives on social media, attracting a large following.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding Lula Lahfah’s death. No additional statements have been issued by Reza Oktovian or Weird Genius beyond the earlier event cancellation notice. Fans and industry peers continue to express condolences as the investigation unfolds.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).