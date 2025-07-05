New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Virat Kant, the grandson of former Vice President late Krishan Kant, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Delhi.

He was welcomed into the party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar.

As Virat Kant joined the BJP, Tarun Chugh said, "This is a masterstroke. His late grandfather, Krishan Kant, had contributed to the independence movement. He was also the Vice President of India. Now, his grandson joining the BJP is a big milestone. The member of the Kant family will help strengthen the party."

Krishan Kant passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack in his office in July 2002.

Kant was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi and was declared dead after an hour after suffering a heart attack. He remains the only Indian vice president to have died in office.

Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee paid tribute to Kant's contributions to the freedom movement and his strong opposition to the Emergency, calling his death "the end of an era." The government declared three days of national mourning. (ANI)

