Kolkata, July 29: Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure, an official notification of the Woodland hospital said. The hospital in its notification noted that the leader has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management.

"Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital added. The hospital further informed that a team of multidisciplinary doctors comprising experts in medicine, critical care, cardiology, etc., are closely monitoring Bhattacharjee's progress.

Buddhdeb Bhattacharjee Hospitalised in Kolkata

VIDEO | Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/qHuhF8s83l — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2023

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. At present, Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2012 onwards.

