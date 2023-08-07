Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, aged 79, continues to receive medical care and remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support as he enters the 10th day of his admission at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

Despite his condition, Bhattacharjee's spirits are high as he remains alert and engages with both medical professionals and visitors.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Car Falls Into Waterfall in Indore, Father-Daughter Saved by Fellow Picnickers; Video Goes Viral.

“The former Chief Minister's medical regimen includes conservative medical management, physiotherapy, and lung rehabilitation to aid his recovery. In an effort to facilitate his progress, Mr Bhattacharjee is undergoing a trial on his home BIPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) Machine”, Woodsland Hospital press note stated.

He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 due to a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

Also Read | Liver and Kidney Transplant To Start at PGIMS, Rohtak Soon, Says Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

“Additionally, he is receiving nourishment through a Ryles tube, and a swallow assessment is being conducted to monitor his ability to consume liquids orally”, stated the press note.

Bhattacharjee's overall clinical status is reported to be stable, and his health is closely monitored by the medical team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)