Chandigarh, August 7: Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said on Monday that liver and kidney transplants would start soon at PGIMS, Rohtak. According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages, Haryana, the Health Minister said that continuous efforts are being made to improve the health services of the state and he wants that the citizens of Haryana should not have to go out of Haryana in case of any health problem.

Anil Vij was addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the doctor's felicitation ceremony organized in Ambala late last evening. He said that very soon ECG and X-ray facilities would be provided to every PHC in the state, the press statement said. Haryana Communal Clashes: Congress Delegation of Senior Party Leaders To Visit Violence-Hit Nuh Tomorrow.

Haryana is the first state in the country where mapping is being carried out to provide health services. An agency is working for mapping and information about how many bedded hospitals, doctors will be collected is being done according to the WHO parameters, the press release said.

Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state is working to build a medical college in every district of Haryana and new colleges are being built in six districts. He added that currently heart treatment is being done in government hospitals, better medicines are also being provided to patients.

The Health Minister mentioned that earlier the health budget in Haryana was Rs 1600 crores and currently its budget has increased six times to more than Rs 9 thousand 600 crores. Anil Vij said that CT scan, MRI, ultrasound facilities are being provided in government hospitals. He said that when he became the health minister, he made a principle that only WHO GMP approved medicines would be given in government hospitals and equipment certified by US FDA would be installed, the press release said.

Anil Vij said that earlier the empanelment was done on the basis of recommendation, but it has been decided to empanel NABH certified hospitals as well. With this decision, currently 600 hospitals in Haryana have become NABH certified, and around 500 hospitals are under empanelment which are NABH certified. Haryana Violence: Demolition Drive in Nuh District Stopped Following Stay by High Court, Says DPRO.

Health Minister Anil Vij said that currently the private sector has made progress in health services and government services are also being provided at an equal footing with the private sector. Anil Vij said that the private sector is being given opportunities to grow in Haryana and in this connection a 1500-bedded Maa Amrita Hospital has been built in Faridabad.

He said that the world's first AYUSH University has been set up in Kurukshetra. A 300-bedded Nature Cure and Ayurvedic hospital has been built in the Mata Mansa Devi campus in Panchkula and Yog Aayog was also constituted in Haryana.

During the programme, Health Minister Anil Vij felicitated 55 doctors from different districts of the state. On this occasion Senior Marketing Manager of the organization Mukesh Sharma, Director Health Services Haryana Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Chairman of Adesh Hospital Dr. HS Gill, PMO Dr. Rakesh Sahal, Chairman of Haryana Medical Council Dr. RK Aneja, Bureau Chief Deepak and a number of doctors and prominent persons were present.

