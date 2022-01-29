Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Four Army personnel were injured when a blast took place during a training session in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, sources said.

During routine training at an Army station in Nowshera border area, an explosive device went off accidently, resulting in injuries to four soldiers, they said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Likely To Begin Debate on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's Address on February 2.

The injured jawans were hospitalized. Two of them were shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur, the sources said, adding senior officers have rushed to the spot.

They said a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Also Read | India Never Been Linked to a Group of People or Any Religion, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)