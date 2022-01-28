New Delhi, January 28: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to take up discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for three days from February 2, sources said. They said while the Lok Sabha may take up the debate on February 2,3,4 and 7 and the Rajya Sabha is likely to take it up on February 2,3, 7 and 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 at the start of the budget session. The Union budget will be presented on February 1.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on February 7 in Lok Sabha and the next day in the Rajya Sabha.

The President's speech highlights the government's policies, priorities and plans. It highlights what the government has done over the last year and gives a framework for its agenda ahead. The Prime Minister's reply marks the conclusion of debate on the motion of thanks in the two Houses.

The upper House of Parliament is likely to take up the private members bill on February 4. The first half of the budget session will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8.

