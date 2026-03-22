Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): At least four Assam police personnel were injured following an attack carried out by suspected militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Jagun area in Tinsukia district at around 2 am on Sunday.

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According to the reports, suspected militants lobbed at least four to five Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) at a police commando camp in the area, followed by an exchange of heavy rounds of bullets by both sides.

A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that, in the initial report, four police personnel were injured in the attack by suspected ULFA (I) militants.

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Injured police personnel were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to find the attackers.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)