New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): A Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to four men for killing an on duty police constable in 2012. They also got seven years of imprisonment for an attempt to kill two people, including a police officer.

This case pertains to an FIR lodged in Kamla Market Police Station in 2012 and the convicts were in custody since then.

All four convicts murdered a police constable, injuring other police persons and another person in the GB Road area of Central Delhi in September 2012.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Kumar Kharta on April 8, sentenced Ashish Kumar Bahuguna, Suraj Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Akash under charges including that of murder, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant from discharging his duty, assault and using criminal force upon the public servant, grievous injured a public servant.

Additionally, convict Suraj Kumar has also been sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence punishable under Arms Act.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on each accused for every offence.

However, the court, after considering the affidavits filed by the convicts, has directed DLSA (Central) to pay compensation to the father of deceased constable Bijender and to constable Sandeep and Irshad.

It was submitted by the convicts that they are in custody since 2012 and do not have the capacity to pay expenses of Prosecution and compensation to the victims.

The Court opined that the family members of deceased Constable Bijender, as well as Constable Sandeep and Irshad, have suffered mental trauma, inconvenience, hardship, disappointment and frustration, and adequate compensation needs to be granted to them.

The court also considered that the convicts do not have the capacity to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased Bijender, as well as Sandeep and Irshad.

"Accordingly, in view of the facts and circumstances of the case and submissions made, let the present case be sent to the Ld. Secretary, DLSA for determination and award of adequate compensation to them under Sec. 357A Cr.PC," ASJ Kharta ordered on April 8.

The story of the prosecution is that on the intervening nights of 10.09.2012 and 11.09.2012, at about 12/12:15 am in front of Kotha No. 57, GB Road, all four convicts, in furtherance of their common intention, attempted to commit the murder of Irshad by stabbing him, it stated.

Further, on September 11, 2012, at about 12:30 am in the same area, all four convicts committed the murder of Ct. Bijender, who was posted at PS Kamla Market, by stabbing him.

Further, they also attempted to commit the murder of Ct. Sandeep by stabbing him. They had obstructed the HC Baljeet, Ct. Sandeep and Ct. Bijender in the discharge of their public functions and assaulted them.

During this incident, they caused grievous hurt to Ct. Sandeep by stabbing him and by beating him. Suraj was found in possession of a button-actuated knife. (ANI)

