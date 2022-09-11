Jowai (Meghalaya) [India], September 11 (ANI): Four out of six criminals who recently escaped from the Jowai jail in Meghalaya, were lynched to death by a mob at Shangpung village in West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday.

"The bodies will be taken to hospital and after that, identification of the bodies will come to know," the Meghalaya DGP LP Bishnoi said.

Earlier on Saturday, six prisoners escaped from Jowai district jail after overpowering the jail staff.

"The criminals who escaped from the jail are- I Love You Talang, Ramesh Dkhar, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang," DGP Bishnoi said.

Ramesh Dkhar was arrested along with I Love You Talang in a twin murder case.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

