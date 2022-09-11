Jaipur, September 11: Seven people were killed and four sustained injuries in lightning strikes in Rajasthan's Jhalawar and Udaipur districts as light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state, officials said on Sunday.

The meteorological department spokesperson said from Sunday morning till 5.30 pm, 34 mm rain was recorded in Sriganganagar, 30.6 mm in Barmer, 13 mm in Dugarpur, 11 mm in Bundi, 6.6 mm in Ajmer, 5.6 mm in Phalodi, 3 mm in Bikaner and Chittorgarh recorded 1 mm of rain.

The deaths due to lightning were reported from Asnawar, Khanpur, Mandawar and Dangipura in the district on Saturday, they said. Tidi SHO Gopal Krishna of Udaipur district said Manish, Manisha and a girl Haka were killed while four others suffered injuries due to lightning in Jabla village on Sunday evening. Rajasthan Weather: Rain in Isolated Pockets, Lightning Kills 4 in Jhalawar.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum rain during this period was recorded at 8 cm in Jagpura of Banswara, 5 cm in Sangod of Kota, 5 cm in Aklera of Jhalawar, 5 cm in Nithuva of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Veja of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh.

Many other parts of the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 3 cm.

After the weakening monsoon in Rajasthan for the last few days, the monsoon was re-activated on Saturday evening. Rain coupled with strong winds started in many parts of the state. Many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh districts recorded rain.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the area of ??very low pressure in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Sunday and is presently located over the adjoining areas of Orissa and Chhattisgarh.

He said this system is very likely to move in the west-north-west direction towards Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually in the next 24 hours.

Sharma said the maximum impact of this system is likely to be recorded in most parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of East Rajasthan on September 13-14 and 15. During this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in most parts of these divisions and heavy rain in some places.

He said light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan. In the western parts of the state, excessive heat has troubled people in Jodhpur, Barmer, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner. The highest temperature of the day was recorded at 41.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi of Jodhpur while the minimum night temperature was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

The maximum temperature recorded in Jaisalmer was 40.8 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 40.5 degrees Celsius, Barmer 39.4 degree Celsius, and Churu 38.4 degree Celsius.

