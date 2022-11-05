Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): As many as four people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, said police.

The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

All the injured have been taken to Mathura district hospital.

"Four people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station area in Mathura. Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital," said police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

