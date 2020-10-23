Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Hyderabad police has arrested four people and seized gold worth Rs 1 crore from their possession, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Pavanam Balapeer, M Venkataiah, Govti Niranjan and his son G Ranjit Kumar.

According to Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, a case was registered on October 10, on the complaint of Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a jeweller that on October 9, 2020 he had sent a sales executive Pradeep Kumar Bodake to Krishna Jewellers Pearls and Gems to collect their stock on the two-wheeler vehicle.

According to the complainant, at about 18.00 hours Pradeep reached Krishna Jewellers Pears and Gems collected the gold ornament weighing about 143 Tulas and at about 19.00 hours when he reached near Kangaro Kids school, Banjara Hills he met with an accident and lost the gold ornament bag. Due to heavy rainfall and storm gold ornament bag with cell phone got untraceable.

"It was revealed that the lost mobile phone was switched on at Jagathgirigutta on October 12. Based on the last location the crime team proceeded to Jagathgirigutta and verified all the mobile shops there and after stern efforts trace out lost mobile and with the help of CCTV Cameras and apprehended the accused persons on October 21 and recovered gold ornaments from the possession of the accused persons," police said.

After interrogation, it was revealed that Govti Niranjan, a native of Turkapally (V), Amrobad(M), Nagar Kurnool District used to work as a daily wage labour at his village and due to non-availability of work, he was facing financial crises and also, the construction work at his house was halted.

Govti and his son then migrated to Hyderabad to overcome their financial needs and were staying in the slums near Banjara Hills, and started his livelihood by collecting and selling garbage in the localities.

Another accused Kumar Rajaram, involved in this case is at large and police are searching for him, police said. (ANI)

