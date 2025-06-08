Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Intelligence Branch apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including two children at the Agartala Railway Station on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Md Billal (47), Salma Begam (38), Md Naeem (8) and Md Ali (6).

According to official sources, the detained individuals entered India illegally from Bangladesh and had reached the railway station with the intent of boarding a train to travel to other states of the country.

The operation was conducted based on secret intelligence inputs received earlier in the day. During preliminary interrogation, the detainees revealed that they were planning to travel to Delhi.

Authorities have stated that all four will be produced before the Court on June 8 for further legal proceedings.

Security at key transit points like the Agartala Railway Station remains on high alert to prevent such illegal crossings and human trafficking attempts.

In the national capital, Police on Saturday initiated the process to deport 31 Bangladeshi nationals who were living illegally in the North West district of Delhi.

The deportation process began on Saturday after the individuals were brought to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in RK Puram, officials said.

Earlier this week, the North West District Police apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals who were found residing illegally in the city. The arrests were made during a special operation conducted on Tuesday by the Foreigner Cell unit in the Bharat Nagar police station area.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating that three families who had migrated from Haryana were now hiding in the Wazirpur JJ Colony, frequently changing locations to avoid detection. (ANI)

