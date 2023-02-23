Ayodhya(UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A pickup truck hit a motorcycle-borne salesman and overturned, crushing under it two women, a child, and the biker in Rudauli Kotwali Police Station area on Thursday, police said.

The victims were identified as Surti, 19, Jatira, 42, the salesman, Abdul Hasan, 30, and a three-year-old Harsh, police said.

The bodies were taken for a post mortem examination and police is investigating the matter, they said.

Just a kilometers away, in another accident, three government doctors were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling turned turtle after hitting a bike.

According to police, the injured doctors – Jaisingh Chaurasia, Vijay Hari Arya, and Rajesh Mishra – were taken to the nearest community health centre, which referred them to Lucknow.

