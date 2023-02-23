The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the state Film Policy 2023. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided that the new film policy would also be applicable to the films that may be made in the film city coming up at Noida. Pathaan Song Row: Child Welfare Committee Asks Uttar Pradesh DGP To Get ‘Besharam Rang’ Song Removed From Social Media.

According to government's spokesman, the policy provides for subsidy of 50 per cent of the cost if the films are made in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri. For films made in English, Hindi or other languages, the subsidy will be 25 per cent of the cost of filmmaking. Kai Po Che Clocks 10 Years: Abhishek Kapoor Gets Nostalgic and Shares It Took Him 4 Years To Put the Film Together!

A subsidy of 25 per cent or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh would be given for setting up of studios or labs, among others, in the state. If the studios/labs are opened in Purvanchal, Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand, the amount would be 35 per cent or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. For films having more than half of shoot

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).