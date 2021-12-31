Prayagraj, Dec 30 (PTI) Four men were injured in firing allegedly by an Excise department constable in Keet Ganj area of the district here, police said on Thursday.

The injured were taken to SRN Hospital for treatment, where one of them was said to be in critical condition, Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj Range, Rakesh Kumar, said.

Also Read | Delhi: Depressed MBBS Student of Maulana Azad Medical College Dies By Suicide After Failing in Exam.

The constable, identified as Vimlesh Pandey, is reportedly on suspension from duty, he said.

According to a local, Pandey has set up an office in an establishment he encroached upon in the area and was sitting in it with five other men at the time of the incident.

Also Read | COVID-19 Positive International Passengers To Isolate at Designated Quarantine Facilities at Delhi Airport.

The incident took place when two brothers, Sandeep Gupta and Vishal Gupta, objected to Pandey's raising noise and using cuss words.

When the row became heated, Pandey allegedly fired at the two brothers with his service pistol injuring both of them, and also two others of the same locality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)