Berhampur/Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 21 (PTI) At least four people were killed and 23 injured in two road accidents in Ganjam and Jajpur districts of Odisha on Tuesday, police said.

In Ganjam district, two persons were killed and 17 sustained injuries after a tractor on which they were travelling flipped at Gouda Guratnhi, a border village in Odisha-Andhra Pradesh, police added.

The deceased were identified as Jagannath Bhuyan (45) and Dera Sabar (55), both from the district's Patrapur block. The injured were admitted to a hospital and some of their condition was stated to be serious, police said.

In Jajpur district, two persons including a minor were killed while six sustained injuries when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling met with an accident on NH-16 near Panikoili.

According to police, 10 members of three families from Bhadrak district were on their way towards Puri in the three-wheeler when it was hit by a vehicle, killing two on the spot and leaving six grievously injured.

The deceased were identified as Puja Sahu (20) of Simulia in Balasore district and Shivendra Mohapatra (11) of Bissam Cuttack in Rayagada district, police said.

The injured were rushed to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later, two of the seriously injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

