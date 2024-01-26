New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Four people were killed after a fire broke out at a building in the Ram Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara, officials said on Friday.

Surendra Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Shahdara, said," "Four people died in a fire that broke out at a building in Shahdara's Ram Nagar."

Shortly after the fire broke out, fire tenders were deployed to the scene.

More details are awaited (ANI)

