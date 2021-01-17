Kohima, Jan 17 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Sunday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 12,058, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung and Tuensang districts.

The vaccination drive, however, was temporarily halted on Sunday in the Christian-majority state as many people go to churches on the day, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

The programme will resume from Monday, the official said.

Though the state government had set a target of vaccinating 900 frontline workers on Saturday, the opening day of the nationwide inoculation programme, many people did not turn up at the designated centres.

Around 561 healthcare workers of the state were vaccinated for COVID-19, Thurr said.

Four people - two each from Dimapur and Kohima - were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11,713, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 97.14 per cent.

Nagaland now has 116 active COVID-19 cases, which accounted for 0.96 per cent of the state's caseload.

The death toll remained at 88 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, and 141 patients have migrated to other states.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 56, followed by Dimapur (47), Mokokchung (10), Peren (2) and Mon (1).

The state has conducted 13,211 rapid antigen tests, while 72,865 samples have been tested through RT-PCR and 36,953 through TrueNat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)