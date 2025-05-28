Baripada/Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 10 others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha, police said on Wednesday.

The first incident took place when a Balasore-bound tractor with five labourers from Baripada collided with a truck on NH-18 near Chhuruni in Mayurbhanj district killing two on the spot and injuring three seriously, police said.

After hitting the tractor, the truck fled, Sasmita Mohanto, inspection in-charge of Betnoti police station, said.

The deceased were identified as Atul Bharati (42) of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Sundar Doda (43) from Haryana.

The injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

Police have registered a case and started investigation, she said.

In another accident that took place at Gaundisar village under Model Police Station in Boudh district on Tuesday night, two persons were killed and seven others were injured.

The deceased were identified as Gajendra Mallick and his daughter Lipsa. The injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Boudh, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when Gajendra along with his wife and three children were returning on a motorcycle after attending a wedding.

Their motorcycle collided head-on with another two-wheeler, carrying three adults and a minor.

A team from the Model police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.

