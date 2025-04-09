Sasaram (Bihar) [India], April 9 (ANI): Four police personnel were injured after a police team was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals during a raid in Bihar's Sasaram district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Muradabad village of the Sasaram district.

Constable Rajender Singh, who was part of the raiding team, told reporters, "During a raid being conducted in Muradabad village, the locals attacked us. Four personnel have been injured."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 15, seven people were identified as accused in the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh. They were later taken into custody.

Munger ASI Singh had gone to pacify a dispute between two parties when he was attacked. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Patna.

Police teams had been conducting raids to arrest those involved in the incident that took place in the Nandlalpur village of Munger in Holi (March 14).

In another shocking incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vivek Kumar Yadav and other police constables were attacked by miscreants while on special duty in Patna, Bihar, during Holi celebrations.

According to the FIR filed by Yadav, the incident occurred near Khaspur village when the police team was traveling from Chhitnawan to Maner.

According to ASI Vivek Yadav, he, along with other police constables, was going on special duty from Chhitnawan to Maner on the occasion of Holi on Friday when a few miscreants attacked them near Khaspur village in Patna, tore their clothes and tried to snatch their arms.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police on March 16 removed Constable Deepak Kumar from duty as the bodyguard of RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav after a purported video of him dancing in public on the MLA's instruction went viral on social media.

An official press release dated March 16 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, read, "When the matter of bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar dancing in a public place in uniform at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, which went viral on social media, came to light, bodyguard constable Deepak Kumar was sent to Police Station, and an order was given to depute another constable in his place as bodyguard." Meanwhile, the traffic police also took stern action against the MLA for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and issued a Rs 4000 challan.

The vehicle in which Tej Pratap Yadav was riding had failed insurance and pollution test RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav faced backlash after he was seen asking a policeman to "dance or be suspended" during a Holi celebration at his official residence in Patna on Friday, March 14. (ANI)

