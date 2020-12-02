Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in the Kulpahar area of Mahoba city in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the police informed.

The family members informed police about the incident following which the police officials along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have reached the spot in order to provide oxygen to the child.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

