New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged wanted fugitive, Shivam alias Shubham alias Shibu (22), a resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi, from Agra for his involvement in a sensational armed robbery case.

The accused had been on the run for over a month after stabbing a salesman and looting gold and silver jewellery worth over 50 lakh.

Earlier, police had arrested one of the assailants, Jitender alias Sujal alias Passi, along with two other co-accused--Vijay Kumar and Vishal Sain alias Vishu--who were involved in hatching the criminal conspiracy.

As per the Delhi police, "On June 12, 2025, three armed assailants had stabbed a salesman and looted gold and silver jewellery worth over 50 lacs. The incident was registered vide case u/s 309(4)/309(6)/317(2)/ 311/3(5)/61(2) BNS, PS Subhash Place and investigation was taken up by the local police. One of the assailants namely Jitender along with two other co-accused involved in hatching the criminal conspiracy (Vijay Kumar and Vishal Sain @ Vishu) had already been arrested by the local police. But, despite best efforts, the present accused, Shivam, had been evading the clutches of law."

Police stated that the incident had caused widespread fear in the community and disrupted public confidence. The swift apprehension of all accused was crucial to re-establish the rule of law. As a result, teams from NR-II, Crime Branch, Sector-18, Rohini, were specifically tasked to arrest all the accused persons in the above Robbery.

Meanwhile, the Head Constable (HC) received a secret information that one Shivam who is involved in the above said robbery can be apprehended by developing intelligence. Raids were conducted at all possible hideouts of the accused. The activities of all the friends and relatives of the accused were monitored covertly.

"On the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence gathered by HC and team, it was established that the accused Shivam can be found near Sati Nagar, Naraich, Agra, UP. The team laid a trap near Sati Nagar, Naraich, Agra and nabbed the accused Shivam. He confessed about his involvement in the aforesaid case of armed robbery and thus was arrested vide Kalandra u/s 35.1 (c) BNSS," Delhi police said.

During interrogation, Shivam revealed that he fell into criminal activity due to poor financial conditions following the death of his father. Having studied up to Class 10, he began working as an AC repair technician and later took a job at a clothing shop in Sector 9, Rohini. His neighbour, Kayam, allegedly introduced him to the idea of robbing cash and jewellery for a lavish lifestyle.

Shivam said he joined Kayam and Jitender, and along with other co-conspirators, planned and executed the robbery.

Police added that the accused were residents of the same locality and that Shivam's involvement in the case stemmed from a combination of financial desperation and bad company. (ANI)

