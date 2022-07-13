New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government's decision to administer free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier country.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to all citizens above the age of 18 at government vaccination centres from July 15 for the next 75 days, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the drive earlier in the day.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today's Cabinet decision will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation."

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77.10 crore in the 18-59 age group has been administered the precaution dose, according to an official source.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 on April 10.

