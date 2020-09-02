Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): A 27-year-old Frenchwoman was arrested for making an "obscene video" of herself on a holy bridge and in hotel room which she later posted on social media, Uttarakhand Police said on Tuesday. She was later released on bail.

The woman, identified as Marie-Helene, was apprehended on August 27.

"A 27-year-old Frenchwoman had recorded a video of herself and posted it on social media. The videos were shot at Ram Jhula and in a hotel room and were obscene. We arrested the woman after registering a case under section 294 of IPC. She was later granted bail. Further investigation is underway," Director General (Law & order) Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The woman has been living in a hotel in the Tapovan area in Rishikesh since March this year. (ANI)

