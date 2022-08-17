Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours due the formation of a new low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

A maximum of 173 mm rainfall was recorded in Arnod of Pratapgarh during the period.

A Meteorological Department spokesperson said heavy to very heavy rain has been recorded at isolated places in Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Banswara, Pali, and Jalore districts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Till 8.30 am on Wednesday morning, 173 mm of rain was recorded in Arnod. Apart from this, 169 mm rain was recorded in Mount Abu, 157 mm in Dag of Jhalawar, 132 mm in Kotada of Udaipur, 130 mm in Abu Road, 119 mm in Sabala of Dungarpur, 113 mm in Shivganj of Sirohi, 110 mm in Pratapgarh and 108 mm in Pindwara.

Almost the entire state including the capital Jaipur received light to moderate rain during the period, the spokesperson said.

He said that from Wednesday morning till 5.30 pm, 42 mm rainfall was recorded in Barmer, 16 mm each in Jaisalmer and Sirohi, 10.5 mm in Dungarpur, 10 mm in Kota, 8.4 mm in Phalodi, 5.9 mm in Dabok, Sriganganagar, 3.3 mm, 5mm in Anta of Baran, 3 mm in Jalore, 2.6 mm in Bhilwara.

According to the Meteorological Department, at present a deep low pressure system over east Rajasthan has reached western part of the state.

It is very likely to weaken further and move westwards during the next 12 hours. Due to this, there will be a decrease in rain activities in most parts of east Rajasthan from Wednesday, but there is a strong possibility of monsoon remaining active in the next 24 hours in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Bikaner, Nagaur and adjoining districts of west Rajasthan.

From August 18, there will be a sharp decrease in rain activities in most parts of western Rajasthan except Jaisalmer and Barmer. The weather will remain dry in most parts and rain is likely to occur only at isolated places.

However, another new low pressure area is very likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on August 19. With this effect, a new spell of rain will start in some parts of east Rajasthan from August 21, the weather office said.

