New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Delhi experienced a fresh spell of rain on Saturday, just two days after experiencing extensive waterlogging in several parts of the national capital.

Multiple areas, including Pandit Pant Marg, RK Puram, and Barakhamba Road, saw rain today, giving a break from the humid weather.

Earlier on July 10, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed displeasure and concern over the waterlogging in various areas due to heavy rains in the national capital.

She issued strict instructions to the officials of the concerned department to take effective steps to prevent waterlogging so that people of Delhi do not have to face problems during the monsoon season.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that despite heavy rains, there was no waterlogging on Minto Road and ITO crossings this time. She told the officers that they will have to show similar efficiency in the entire Delhi.

To find a solution to waterlogging and the problems arising from it, CM Gupta, along with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, called a special meeting with top officials of PWD, the irrigation-flood control department and departments related to waterlogging and said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

On the same day, New Delhi Municipal Corporation's (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected the pumping of drains on Africa Avenue road under the railway bridge following rains in the area.

While speaking to ANI, Chahal stated that waterlogging was almost nil in Delhi on Thursday, with zero complaints received in the area under NDMC. He attributed this success to a team effort and reiterated the NDMC's promise to the people of Delhi to provide a waterlogging-free city.

Chahal said, "... Waterlogging was almost nil in Delhi today. We recieved zero complaints of waterlogging in the area under NDMC today... This is a team effort and our promise to the people of Delhi..."

The NDMC Vice Chairman also inspected the rainwater harvesting system in Bharti Nagar, an area that experienced waterlogging in the past. Chahal highlighted that Bharti Nagar is a live example of controlling waterlogging with rainwater harvesting. (ANI)

