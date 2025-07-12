BSNL Sim Cards To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours As TRAI Suspends Customer KYC? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral

Mumbai, July 12: A viral message doing the rounds on social media falsely claims that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suspended the KYC (Know Your Customer) of BSNL users, warning that their SIM cards will be blocked within 24 hours. However, this message is fake and has not been issued by BSNL or TRAI.

The misleading notice, formatted to appear official, includes the name and contact details of a so-called “KYC executive” and urges recipients to call immediately to avoid SIM deactivation. BSNL has issued an official advisory confirming that the message is fake and that the telecom operator does not initiate SIM blocking through messages or calls. The company also warned that fraudsters may be attempting to collect Aadhaar and banking details under the pretext of KYC updates, information that could be misused for financial fraud. Fact Check: Has the Government Commissioned a Nationwide Study on Sudden Deaths in India? Centre Debunks Fake News.

Fake Notice Claiming KYC Suspended by TRAI, BSNL SIM Card to be Blocked Within 24 Hours

Have you also received a notice purportedly from BSNL, claiming that the customer's KYC has been suspended by @TRAI and the sim card will be blocked within 24 hrs❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ Beware! This Notice is #Fake. ✅ @BSNLCorporate never sends any such notices. ✅ Do not… pic.twitter.com/LjcJkdIyWq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 12, 2025

Did BSNL Send a Notice Claiming TRAI Suspended Your KYC and Your SIM Will Be Blocked in 24 Hours?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged the viral message as fraudulent, clarifying that BSNL never sends notices threatening SIM deactivation based on KYC suspension by TRAI. PIB also warned the public against sharing personal or banking details and cautioned users to avoid clicking on suspicious links embedded in such messages. Fact Check: Will Bookmarks Be Made Public for Accounts Not Subscribed to X Premium? As Screenshot of Fake Post Goes Viral, Know the Truth Here.

This is not the first time such scams have surfaced. Similar fake messages have circulated in the past, falsely attributed to BSNL and TRAI. Both the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have repeatedly stated that they do not contact users directly regarding SIM card deactivation or KYC.

