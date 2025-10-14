Manesar (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the centre has taken a series of steps to ensure protection from terrorist threats, including amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and defining "terrorism" in three new criminal laws.

While addressing a gathering at the 41st Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) here, Shah stated that the centre has banned groups such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and has also enhanced investigative techniques to prevent terror funding.

Also Read | Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns: JDU MP Offers To Resign, Cites 'Neglect' of Local Leadership in Ticket Distribution in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, our country has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Since 2019, we have been taking steps one after another to protect the country from terrorist threats. We amended the UAPA, amended the NIA Act, activated the PMLA and the ED to investigate the funding of terror groups, established a system for scientific investigation of terror funding, banned PFI, strengthened MAC, initiated the sharing of national data with investigative agencies across the country through CCTV and Netgrid," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister stated that the three new criminal laws introduced in 2023 defined "terrorism" for the first time. Shah said that the centre has declared over 57 individuals and various organisations as terrorists, banning their activities.

Also Read | Mathura Horror: Woman Drugged, Repeatedly Raped and Threatened by Man She Met on Social Media Under Pretext of Private Meeting With Premanand Maharaj; Accused Arrested.

He added that from the abrogation of Article 370 to the surgical strike carried out by the armed forces to Operation Sindoor, India has managed to hit a sensitive spot of the terrorists.

"For the first time, we have defined terrorism in three new criminal laws and filled the loopholes previously found in the courts. So far, we have declared more than 57 individuals and numerous organisations as terrorist organisations and have successfully banned their activities. If we look at this entire campaign carefully, from abolishing Article 370 to the surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor, we have hit their sensitive spot," Shah said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)