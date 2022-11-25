New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday unveiled its 12-point manifesto for the elections.

The AAP promised that along with the fruits of e-governance, residents would also be able to avail civic services on their mobile phones, if the party takes the reins of the civic administration.

The AAP also promised to provide a better working ambience and improved facilities to the MCD employees.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also promised to step up efforts towars curbing air pollution and making Delhi a 'sustainable and green city'.

The AAP, which is in power in the national capital, had come under fire from Opposition forces over the worsening air quality because of stubble burning.

While the BJP blamed the air emergency in the national capital on an alleged increase in stubble burning cases in the AAP-ruled Punjab, the latter hit back claiming that BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were also to blame for the situation.

In a joint press meet with his Punjab counterpart hagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal demanded that the Centre come up with sustainable solutions to curb stubble burning.

The AAP, in its manifesto, said with help of the central government, it will provide houses to seven lakh poor in Delhi over the next five years, if elected.

The promise to provide accomodations to the poor assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently presented keys of newly built apartments for the city economically weaker sections (EWS).

The Kejriwal-led party also promised simplification of house construction rules and more exemptions in property tax and at RWAs (residents welfare associations).

On open markets and vendors, the AAP promised that it will work to regularise all weekly markets and provide more facilities to street vendors, unorganised labourers and neglected sections, if elected.

It added that it will abolish factory licences and provide more exemptions to traders with regard to licence fees. It also promised improved civic amenities in clusters, slums, rural areas, unauthorised colonies and 'jhuggi jhopdi's.

The AAP also promised modern healthcare facilities and dignified self-employment opportunities for women.

On the education front, the AAP promised that it will ensure new self-employment opportunities for the youth and also convert all 1,616 MCD schools into smart schools by 2027.

The party further promised modernised care at MCD healthcare facilities while connecting them to Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The party said that it will come up with solutions to the stray animal menace and introduce better parking facilities in the city.

The AAP also promised to make 100 permanent 'Chhath Ghats' and water bodies to restore the cultural heritage of Delhi.

The counting of votes for the 250-ward MCD will take place on December 7.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state. (ANI)

