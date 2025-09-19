By Abhishek Kumar Singh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Puvarti, a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district, once synonymous with gunfire, deadly landmines, and the birthplace of Maoist leaders like Hidma and Deva, is today emerging as a symbol of hope and transformation.

In a significant step towards development, the Chhattisgarh government has launched a bus service from Puvarti to Sukma, providing villagers with safe and reliable connectivity for the first time. Roads once feared for the Naxal movement are now witnessing buses ferrying locals in pursuit of education, healthcare, and livelihoods.

Locals described the daily bus service as nothing short of a "blessing." Earlier, villagers had to walk for days or risk their lives travelling to Sukma and nearby towns. The new service has not only eased travel but also opened doors to opportunities that were previously denied.

"Now we can send our children to school easily, take patients to the hospital safely, and reach the market without difficulty. Life has become more secure and convenient," villagers told ANI.

Women residents also noted that the service has given them a sense of safety and confidence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, speaking about the development, said, "Due to Naxalism, Bastar was left behind in the development process. But with the bravery of our security forces, peace is returning. We have launched bus services from Jagargunda to Sukma and from Puvarti to Sukma. Earlier, people had to walk several kilometres. Now, with these services, transportation has become much easier."

"This is the result of our fight against Naxalism over the past 20 months. For the first time, transportation facilities are reaching the people," he added.

Sukma Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said the initiative, called 'Hakkum Mail', is funded by NITI Aayog and aims to connect remote areas to district and block headquarters.

"Currently, four buses are operational. Each day, around 100 to 120 people travel using the service, with two trips being made. Alongside connectivity, we are also expanding electricity, drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, healthcare, education, and Anganwadi services," he said.

Explaining the name, Sukma Nodal Officer Kailash Kashyap said, "Hakkum is a local word derived from traditional musical instruments used to announce important news. These buses are helping bridge remote villages with the mainstream."

Bus driver Bhupendra Barses recalled the change the road has brought: "Earlier, travelling from Puvarti was extremely difficult because there were no proper roads. Now, with new roads and bus service, movement is much easier and safer."

Sharing his experience, Puvarti resident Sodhi Umesh said, "The bus departs from Puvarti at 6 am for Sukma and Jagargunda. Earlier, we had to walk long distances. Now, we can reach our destinations quickly and comfortably. Life has truly become easier."

The bus service, officials say, marks a turning point for Puvarti, once a symbol of insurgency, now taking its first steps toward hope and development. (ANI)

