Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): As part of the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen promoting GI (Geographical Indication)-tagged products, linking them to cultural heritage, economic empowerment, and global recognition, on Friday.

According to the Gujarat government, the aim is to empower local communities by promoting indigenous products. Prime Minsiter was frequently seen mentioning these products in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Modi has reportedly awarded GI certificates to artisans.

Also Read | Keir Starmer '6-7' Controversy: UK PM Apologises After Viral Meme Dance With Students During Welland Academy (Watch Video).

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, with the vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', has set a target to reach 10,000 GI (Geographical Indication) tagged products in India by 2030.

Through initiatives like GI tagging, Gujarat is promoting its heritage, from Kutch's "renowned textiles" to Saurashtra's "premium products", so that the state's artisans and farmers gain recognition on the global stage and Gujarat becomes self-reliant at an international level. According to the Gujarat government, "the preservation and promotion of GI products emphasise the principle of 'Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat', transforming local strengths into global competitiveness."

Also Read | Bombay vs Mumbai Row: Uddhav Thackeray Led-Shiv Sena Slams Union Minister Jitendra Singh's 'IIT Bombay' Remark; Seeks FIR for 'Disrespect to Mumbai'.

According to the Gujarat government, "the Kutch and Saurashtra regions have earned prestigious and prominent GI tags, including Ajrakh, Bandhani, Rogan Craft painting, Kutch shawls, Kachchhi Kharek (date), and Kesar Mango, fostering growth for local artisans and global recognition. The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot is set to highlight the regional excellence of handicraft and handloom artisans and unlock the export potential."

Gujarat's Kutch and Saurashtra regions have reportedly earned more than 10 GI recognitions for products that embody their cultural and agricultural heritage. From Kutch, products recognised for their textile and craft heritage are: Embroidery, Ajrakh block-printing, Bandhani tie-dye, Rogan Craft painting, and Kutch shawls. The region also has a "unique agricultural GI product", the Kachchhi Kharek (date). In the Saurashtra region, the distinct products are: Gir Kesar Mango from the Gir region, Jamnagari Bandhani (a unique style of tie-dye), and the Rajkot Patola silk weave.

According to the government, "The Tangaliya Shawl represents another specialised textile art form from this culturally vibrant region. The Kutch region demonstrates finesse of skills in textiles with the renowned Kutch Embroidery, celebrated for its vivid mirror work; the unique block-printed Kutch Ajrakh and the intricately resist-dyed Kutch Bandhani fabrics; the signature castor oil-based Kutch Rogan Craft; and the traditional Kutch Shawls. Beyond handicrafts, Kutch is also renowned for its agricultural distinction, particularly Kachchhi Kharek (dry dates), which are popular for their unique taste and nutrient-rich qualities."

They added that "These textile and agricultural excellences are strongly complemented by Saurashtra, which contributes premium products such as the Gir Kesar Mango, widely known as the 'Queen of Mangoes' from the Gir region. Also, Saurashtra boasts a rich and enduring textile heritage, featuring the vibrant tie-dyed Jamnagari Bandhani, the popular single-ikat Rajkot Patola sarees, which have reached many Bollywood celebrity wardrobes, and the specialised dot-motif woollen. Additionally, Tangaliya Shawl from Surendranagar has attracted Global demand and art enthusiasts."

The upcoming VGRC Saurashtra and Kutch Region aims to bolster the potential of handicraft and handloom artisans. The two-day conference is aimed to serve as a dynamic platform for heritage entrepreneurs, artisans, interior designers, and product designers to collaborate with government e-marketplaces, investors, private enterprises, and leading e-commerce platforms, fostering innovation, market access, and sustainable growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)