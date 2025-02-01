Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 1 (ANI): After a long struggle of over four decades, Mutvendi village in Bijapur district, once a naxal-prone area, finally celebrates a significant milestone as it receives its first-ever school.

The much-awaited facility has been made possible through the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, championed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, bringing hope and opportunity to the region's future generations.

According to the Chhattisgarh government, Niyad Nellnar means "Your ideal village" i.e., a village where all the basic facilities have been provided to the resident population and now it is moving forward on the path of development like other areas.

Niyad Nellnar Yojana is being implemented in 5 districts of the state namely Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur and Kanker, in which 90 villages around 23 security camps in total 8 development blocks of these districts are being developed. By running schemes of various departments in the villages falling within a radius of 5 km of these security camps, saturation of basic facilities and individual schemes run by the government is to be done in these villages.

Earlier, in a significant step towards reducing the academic burden on young students, eight government schools in Balrampur's Chandra Nagar area have adopted a 'bagless learning model under an initiative by the State Education Department.

District Education Officer DN Mishra stated that students from Classes 1 to 8 in these schools now carry only a notebook and pen, making learning a stress-free experience.

The holistic approach toward the stereotypical education system in the schools in the district provided a balanced and engaging educational environment for students. The education department is working on an action plan to extend the bagless system to other schools in the districts.

Chhattisgarh's Chilkapalli village has finally received electricity, marking a significant milestone in the region's development. This remote village, located about 50 km from the Bijapur district headquarters, had been without electricity since India's independence. (ANI)

