Mumbai, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today, February 1. On account of the budget presentation, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain operational during regular trading hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Traders and investors will look to buy and sell stocks as the stock market opens on Saturday.

According to CNBCTV18 and LiveMint, a total of nine stocks will be in focus today, February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for fiscal year 2025-26. These stocks are ONGC (NSE: ONGC), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), LIC Housing Finance (NSE: LICHSGFIN), Aster DM Healthcare (NSE: Aster DM) and Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM). Economic Survey Lifts Stock Market Sentiments; Sensex, Nifty Closed About a Per Cent Up

Additionally, shares of Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER), Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA), Triveni Turbine (NSE: TRITURBINE) and Central Depository Services (NSE: CDSL) will also be in the spotlight for trading on Budget day. On Friday, January 31, stocks of ONGC (NSE: ONGC), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO) and LIC Housing Finance (NSE: LICHSGFIN) ended their trading day in green, with all three stocks witnessing an increase of INR 6.08, INR 160.20 and INR 15.65, respectively.

Similarly, shares of Aster DM Healthcare (NSE: Aster DM), Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM) and Waaree Energies (NSE: WAAREEENER) also ended their trading day on Friday on a positive note. All three stocks closed at INR 491.50, INR 108 and INR 2,396, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Triveni Turbine (NSE: TRITURBINE) and Central Depository Services (NSE: CDSL) closed in green. Share Market Holiday: Will Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Saturday, February 1? Here’s What Traders Need To Know About Union Budget 2025 Day Trading.

However, Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA) stock ended the day in the red, with its share losing INR 12.75 after closing at INR 1,183.15 the previous day. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey on Friday, January 31, lifted stock market sentiment, as the Nifty 50 was up by 258.90 points, or 1.11 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was up by 740.76 points, or 0.97 per cent.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

