New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): From approaching state governments to develop Indian language centres and opening an online payment gateway for donations and from encouraging new patent registrations to planning short-term courses, Jawaharlal Nehru University is delving into a multifaceted approach to enhance financial resources.

Speaking with ANI, Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said the university is aiming to bolster its funds through these varied channels.

The need to develop alternative sources of revenue is crucial, as only three per cent of the total budget of the university is met by internal receipts.

"We are now looking out more for what to say. JNU, you can increase its receipts. I'm told that we are the lowest in internal receipts. Only 3 per cent of our budget comes from internal receipts, and those two come from my affiliation because we have about 40 defence institutes and 90 travel and tourism institutes, and what does say Food Technology Institute," Santishree mentioned.

"We are trying to have an online gateway payment gateway (for contribution) because that will be easier and I have been going to different states. I'm meeting with the alumni association. This online gateway will be greatly helpful for us for us to collect funds there," she said.

On Sunday, the Odisha government and the JNU signed an MoU for the establishment of the Biju Patnaik Special Centre for Odia Studies.

The state government will provide one-time assistance of Rs 10 crore to establish the centre.

Last year, Tamil Nadu sanctioned an assistance of Rs 10 crore for a centre for Tamil studies.

"The Tamil Center also has got 10 to 20 lakhs extra donations from different private parties. My target from state governments for Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems studies will be touching 100 crores," she emphasised.

Santishree said the state governments of Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka have shown similar interests and the university will work to become the hub of efforts to preserve India's diverse linguistic and cultural heritage by starting a 'School of Indian Languages.

Similarly, the JNU is urging students to develop patents to raise funds and also planning to start some online short-term courses.

"We are looking at patents. We are asking our science and others to work towards such patents and other things. So there are different ways in which we are doing so that we don't disturb or burden the students with any extra fees,"the vice chancellor said.

"We are also looking at staring several short-term courses in order to get more funds. So we are also looking at CSR funds and other things to repairs and augment the infrastructure in the university," she said. (ANI)

