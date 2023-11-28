By Prashant Sonni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Nidhi Chaphekar, a former air hostess with Jet Airways and survivor of the 2016 Brussels bombings, said that no one even thought that such an attack could happen in the world, stressing that it was "horrible."

"This 2016 attack reminds me of what I lost and how I dealt with my problems when this attack happened. I was there at the airport, and the blast took place, and after that, I don't remember anything that happened next... No one even thought before that (Brussels bombing attack) this type of attack could happen in the world. When I opened my eyes in the hospital, I had no memory left, I lost everything, I can't remember things, and my legs and hands were broken, my eardrums were damaged," Chaphekar said while speaking to ANI.

"My face was totally changed, and I don't remember the exact word, but I went through 23 to 24 surgeries in that period. It's horrible for me," she added.

She further said, "In the airline industry, you must look presentable and beautiful, but when the doctor showed her the mirror, it was shocking for me. Even my husband saw me, and he did not believe that it was me."

She said that even her daughter did not recall her.

"After that, the world changed for me," she stressed.

Chaphekar further said that she thought she must end her life, but God saved her, and "Now I'm here writing books."

This "Unbroken" is about her journey, and it will definitely inspire youth.

"Read my book; you will learn something new. If you have fear, then must read my book. Everyone has problems in their own life, but you must tackle them with your willpower and believe in God He made you," she said.

She then shared an incident when she was in the hospital, "I told the doctor that I didn't want to live. Let me die. My mind began to get flooded with negative thoughts and fears. How would I face the world if my face was burnt? How do I look? What would people think about me? How would my daughter and family feel? How would I continue my job? I'm an air hostess, and the thing we most value in our service is being presentable; we must look beautiful! My company may ask me to leave. How would I run my home then? People would pity me, and I would be a burden on my family."

Chaphekar further spoke about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its anniversary, and said, "It happened in our own country in comparison to Brussels. It was also a dangerous attack where people lost their loved ones and ended their lives after this attack. But I want to teach one thing too; today's youth attacks are happening in every corner of the world but don't take fear, fight with problems and enjoy your life. We must do good things for our country and work on ourselves. Indians must feel proud to be a part of this beautiful country."

The suicide bombings on March 22, 2016, at Brussels' main airport and on the metro system killed 32 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The attacks took place near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU and were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Europe (ISIS).

Hundreds of travellers and transport staff were maimed, and seven years on, many victims, relatives, and rescuers remain traumatized.

Later, the official death toll from the attacks rose to 35, after finding a link between the trauma suffered and the deaths of three more people subsequently.

A Belgian court on Friday handed out sentences ranging up to life in prison to eight men for the 2016 jihadist bombings in Brussels, ending the country's largest-ever criminal trial. (ANI)

