New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, has decided to stop importing apples from Turkey, citing the current diplomatic situation.

Azadpur Fruit Mandi chairman Meetha Ram Kriplani said, "We have decided to discontinue all new imports of apples from Turkey. While consignments ordered earlier will still arrive, no further trade in apples or other produce will take place going forward."

Kriplani said that the decision was taken after a careful review of the situation, adding that no fresh orders will be placed in the future.

According to Kriplani, Azadpur Mandi had long prioritised Turkish apples, with imports reaching 1.16 lakh tonnes in 2024.

However, he said recent developments in Turkey's approach towards India had led to disappointment.

"We have supported Turkish trade for years, but the current circumstances have left us with no choice," he added.

The move marks a significant shift in the mandi's sourcing strategy, as it looks to explore alternative suppliers to import apples in the coming months, he said.

Traders across Delhi are protesting, demanding a ban on the import and marketing of Turkish goods.

According to Delhi traders associations, "Turkey's recent political stance towards India is unacceptable and has hurt national sentiments."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)