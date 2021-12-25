New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that fruits of democracy reach the people only when we convert Swaraj into good governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled this expectation of the people by taking everyone along.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah addressed the concluding function of Good Governance Week at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Union Home Secretary, Secretaries of various departments of the Central Government and senior officers of the states also participated in this function.

In his address on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said that today has a different significance as well. "On this day, the memories of two great personalities of the country are associated with this day, who devoted their whole life for the development, Independence and giving a new direction to the country. Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, who worked to keep the proud heritage of the country before the world before Independence. Subjects like India's culture, traditions, mythological knowledge, science, Vedic mathematics were placed before the world with pride."

He said that the protection and promotion of all the subjects is very important not only for India but also for the world because in them the solution of many global problems can be found. He founded the Banaras Hindu University. Today is the birthday of Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. "Today is also the birthday of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who brought the word good governance to the ground level in the truest sense in modern India. When Vajpayee became the Prime Minister, many decisions were taken which were associated with the pride of the country and were pending for years. Vajpayee placed a strong and good example in front of the people of the country that showed how the governments should run in the future," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that the decision of celebrating Good Governance Week was taken by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the year of Amrit Mahotsav year (75th Year of Independence), due to which the concept of good governance has been extended out of Delhi and passed on to districts and villages and this has led to good governance in the whole system. "The concept has been introduced and this is a great achievement," Home Minister said.

Amit Shah said when PM Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, then for the first time, people felt that this government's aim is not to just govern but to transform the country. The question in everyone's mind was that Swaraj has been achieved, when will they get Suraj.

"In 70 years, gradually people's trust in our democratic system was being lost. The success of democracy reaches the people only when we convert Swaraj into good governance and PM Modi has fulfilled this expectation of the people in a very good way by getting it down to the ground level and taking everyone along and the result of this collective effort is that the trust and confidence of the people has increased. After 25 years, when the Centenary of the country's Independence will be celebrated, then every citizen imagines how the country will be. This country has seen 22 governments and after that, we have been able to see this change," he said. (ANI)

