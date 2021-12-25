The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the nation today. The Prime Minister announced that from 3rd January 2022, Monday, vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years. The move is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school going children. He also announced precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers from 10th January 2022, Monday. This has been done in the light of the amount of time that the frontline workers and health care workers spend in the service of Covid patients. In India, this has been called ‘precaution dose’ not booster dose. The decision of precaution dose will strengthen confidence of healthcare and frontline workers. The Prime Minister also announced that option of precaution dose will be available for senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctors from 10th January, 2022.

Referring to the Omicron infections In India, the Prime Minister requested the people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly. The Prime Minister said that the global experience of fighting the pandemic has told that following all guidelines is the biggest weapons in the fight against Corona. Second weapon is vaccination, he said. COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Citizens Above 60 with Co-morbidities Can Avail 'Precaution Dose' Against Coronavirus on Advice of Doctor, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister informed that the vaccination campaign started on 16th January this year has crossed the mark of 141 crore doses. He credited the collective efforts of the citizens, scientists and health workers and doctors for this success. The seriousness of vaccine was identified very early and along with research on vaccine, work was focussed on approval process, supply chain, distribution, training, IT support system and certification, he said. Due to these efforts, 61 percent of the adult population of the country has received both the vaccines and 90 percent adults have received one dose. COVID-19 Vaccination For Children of 15-18 Years Will Begin From January 3, 2022: PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister emphasized that today, as the virus is mutating, our capability and confidence to face the challenge is also multiplying along with our innovative spirit. He informed that today the country has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1 lakh 40 thousand ICU beds, 90 thousand ICU and Non ICU beds specially for children, more than 3 thousand PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders and support to states is being provided for buffer doses and testing.

The Prime Minister assured that soon the country will develop nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine. The Prime Minister emphasized that India’s fight against Corona has, from the very beginning, based on scientific principles, scientific consultation and scientific method. 11 Month vaccine campaign, the Prime Minister said, has brought relief and normalcy in the everyday lives of the countrymen. Economic activities have been encouraging compared to many countries of the world. However, the Prime Minister cautioned that Corona has not gone and alertness is of paramount importance.

Shri Modi also cautioned against the efforts to spread rumours, confusion and fear. He appealed to strengthen the speed up the world’s biggest vaccination campaign in the coming days.

