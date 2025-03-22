New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is currently living in Belgium's Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a 'residency card' in the country, according to a media report.

Indian authorities have requested the Belgian authorities to initiate his extradition to India, Associated Times, a media outlet that focuses on the Caribbean region, said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Indian authorities.

Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case, was believed to be living in Antigua and Barbuda before travelling to Belgium.

His wife Preeti is known to be a Belgian citizen.

Choksi is currently residing in Antwerp, Belgium with his wife, Preeti Choksi by securing 'F Residency Card' in the country, the media outlet reported.

The report claimed that Choksi gave misleading and fabricated documentation to obtain residency in Belgium to escape extradition to India.

Choksi submitted "false declarations" and "forged documents" to Belgian authorities and misrepresented his nationality in his application process, failing to disclose the details of his existing citizenship of India and Antigua, the report said citing sources.

It said he is reportedly planning to move to Switzerland on the grounds of medical treatment at a well-known cancer hospital.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using fraudulent letters of undertaking.

Nirav Modi, lodged in a London jail, is contesting his extradition to India after repeated denial of bail by courts.

In May 2021, Choksi went missing from Antigua but was traced and returned to it later.

