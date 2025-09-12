Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged provocative speeches by MLC CT Ravi and MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) in Maddur, following the stone pelting incident.

Justifying the police action, Parameshwara said that the BJP leaders spoke in "frenzy".

Also Read | Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder Video: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded in Dallas, Severed Head Dumped in Trash Bin; Police Nab Accused Yordanis Cobos-Martinez (Viewer Discretion Advised).

He told reporters, "After CT Ravi, an FIR has also been filed against MLA Yatnal (Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal). From the beginning, we have been saying not to politicise this issue. Police action will be taken against whoever acts against the law. Be it a Muslim or a Hindu, if stones are pelted, the Police will act. This should be left to the police."

Condemning the speeches by Ravi and Patil, he said, "But BJP leaders went there and made provocative speeches -- this is not right. They spoke in a frenzy and used words that should not have been used. What have they achieved by doing this? All this is being done by the BJP only for political purposes."

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends New Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Oath Ceremony, Marks His First 'Public Appearance' After Exit (Watch Video).

Further, justifying the transfer of ASP Thimmaiah in connection with the Maddur violence in Mandya, the Home Minister said that the department took action after internal security lapses were found.

"Internal security lapses were found, and when lapses in security occur, the department has to take action. Whether it is an Inspector or a Sub-Inspector, if lapses are found, action must be taken. The department views internal security lapses seriously, and that is why action has been taken. Senior officials of the Department collect information internally before taking action. I do not sit here and make such decisions myself," he told reporters.

Earlier, BJP MLC CT Ravi lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka for withdrawing criminal cases in connection with the Hubbali police station rioting case, where attempts were made to set the police station on fire.

He further accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and said that the Hindu community won't stand it.

"This is a part of appeasement politics. Who recommended the withdrawal of the case against those who set the Police Station on fire? Congress people did that. Last year, petrol bombs were hurled at the Ganesh procession in Nagamangala, Mandya. Recommendations were made to withdraw the case," CT Ravi told ANI.

The former Karnataka Minister claimed that the withdrawal of criminal cases by the Siddaramaiah government has encouraged communal forces, which eventually led to the recent stone pelting incident in Maddur.

"Due to this, some communal forces think that this is their own government and they will be saved. Due to this mindset, there was stone pelting in Maddur this time. How did they get emboldened? Due to the appeasement politics by Congress. How long will the Hindu community tolerate it? They will not stand it," Ravi added.

As tension gripped Karnataka's Maddur following a stone pelting incident, the police registered an FIR against CT Ravi for delivering a "provocative speech" during a Ganpati immersion program.

According to officials, Ravi delivered an inflammatory speech on Wednesday during a Ganapati immersion program in Maddur. The police allege that the speech was provocative and capable of inciting hatred between communities.

The suo motu case was filed by Maddur Police based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Manjunath. The complaint states that while addressing participants of the procession through a microphone, Ravi made remarks targeting the Muslim community. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)