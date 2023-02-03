Jodhpur, Feb 3 (PTI) Delegates participating in the ongoing G20 Employment Working Group meeting here participated in a heritage walk here visiting the streets and architectural marvels of the city.

The heritage walk started from Ghantaghar and passed through Toorji ka Jhalra -- a stepwell made in 1740.

The three-day meeting of the G20 Employment Working Group began Thursday.

Delegates from 19 nations, the European Union, nine guest countries and as many regional and international organisations will take part in the meeting

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

A premier forum for international economic cooperation, it comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

